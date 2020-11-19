Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] Is Currently -5.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: REGI] loss -5.00% on the last trading session, reaching $56.20 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Renewable Energy Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Q3 2020 Highlights.

176 million gallons of fuel sold.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. represents 39.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.18 billion with the latest information. REGI stock price has been found in the range of $56.15 to $60.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, REGI reached a trading volume of 1122576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REGI shares is $73.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on REGI stock. On August 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for REGI shares from 35 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renewable Energy Group Inc. is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for REGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for REGI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for REGI stock

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.64. With this latest performance, REGI shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 228.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.08 for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.51, while it was recorded at 59.26 for the last single week of trading, and 34.05 for the last 200 days.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. posted 11.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 349.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REGI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]

There are presently around $2,141 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,751,882, which is approximately 5.678% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,302,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.57 million in REGI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $168.25 million in REGI stock with ownership of nearly -2.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:REGI] by around 5,479,231 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 6,130,383 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 26,485,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,095,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REGI stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,898,454 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,138,965 shares during the same period.