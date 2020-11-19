Raymond James lifts FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FibroGen Inc. [NASDAQ: FGEN] traded at a low on 11/18/20, posting a -5.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $41.53. The company report on November 6, 2020 that FibroGen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced that Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following healthcare conferences:.

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:20 PM Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1139677 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FibroGen Inc. stands at 4.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.26%.

The market cap for FGEN stock reached $3.68 billion, with 90.56 million shares outstanding and 83.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 722.88K shares, FGEN reached a trading volume of 1139677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FGEN shares is $62.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for FibroGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for FibroGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on FGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FibroGen Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for FGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for FGEN in the course of the last twelve months was 90.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.10.

How has FGEN stock performed recently?

FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, FGEN shares dropped by -8.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.60 for FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.05, while it was recorded at 42.36 for the last single week of trading, and 40.16 for the last 200 days.

FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.81 and a Gross Margin at +91.19. FibroGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.00.

Return on Total Capital for FGEN is now -14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.32. Additionally, FGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] managed to generate an average of -$144,953 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.FibroGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Earnings analysis for FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FibroGen Inc. posted -1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -89.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FGEN.

Insider trade positions for FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]

There are presently around $2,858 million, or 73.90% of FGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,533,050, which is approximately -5.223% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,369,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.04 million in FGEN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $294.2 million in FGEN stock with ownership of nearly 29.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FibroGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in FibroGen Inc. [NASDAQ:FGEN] by around 5,417,039 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 3,802,413 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 59,605,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,825,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FGEN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,551,824 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 626,998 shares during the same period.