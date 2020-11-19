Piper Sandler slashes price target on Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] – find out why.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: MTNB] traded at a low on 11/17/20, posting a -4.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.76. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Matinas BioPharma Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

EnACT study of MAT2203 in cryptococcal meningitis received unanimous Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommendation to proceed into second patient cohort.

– ENHANCE-IT study of MAT9001 against Vascepa® fully enrolled with topline data anticipated Q1 2021; Phase 3 program on track to initiate H1 2021 –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3436090 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stands at 5.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.78%.

The market cap for MTNB stock reached $151.81 million, with 198.91 million shares outstanding and 183.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, MTNB reached a trading volume of 3436090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, MTNB shares dropped by -15.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8149, while it was recorded at 0.7961 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8307 for the last 200 days.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -21067.38. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19343.35.

Return on Total Capital for MTNB is now -70.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.79. Additionally, MTNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] managed to generate an average of -$827,269 per employee.Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.00 and a Current Ratio set at 23.00.

Earnings analysis for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTNB.

Insider trade positions for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]

There are presently around $34 million, or 24.40% of MTNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTNB stocks are: BOXER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 11,478,634, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 11,279,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.57 million in MTNB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.79 million in MTNB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:MTNB] by around 1,799,350 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 4,091,884 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 39,376,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,267,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTNB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,687 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,224,355 shares during the same period.