PaySign Inc. [PAYS] moved down -31.60: Why It’s Important

PaySign Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYS] price plunged by -31.60 percent to reach at -$1.94. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Paysign, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Third quarter net loss of $6.2 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12).

Third quarter total revenue of negative $153 thousand, a decrease of $9.2 million, and includes a $6.3 million charge for a change in accounting estimate .

A sum of 6314385 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 344.42K shares. PaySign Inc. shares reached a high of $4.37 and dropped to a low of $3.835 until finishing in the latest session at $4.20.

The average equity rating for PAYS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PaySign Inc. [PAYS]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for PaySign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $9 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for PaySign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8.75, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Neutral rating on PAYS stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PAYS shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PaySign Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYS in the course of the last twelve months was 140.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

PAYS Stock Performance Analysis:

PaySign Inc. [PAYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.60. With this latest performance, PAYS shares dropped by -26.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.38 for PaySign Inc. [PAYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 5.39 for the last single week of trading, and 7.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PaySign Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PaySign Inc. [PAYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +51.23. PaySign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.50.

Return on Total Capital for PAYS is now 43.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 52.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PaySign Inc. [PAYS] managed to generate an average of $106,490 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 56.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.PaySign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PAYS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PaySign Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYS.

PaySign Inc. [PAYS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55 million, or 28.70% of PAYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,150,227, which is approximately -2.403% of the company’s market cap and around 37.80% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 1,898,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.97 million in PAYS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $6.62 million in PAYS stock with ownership of nearly 1.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PaySign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in PaySign Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYS] by around 941,058 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 1,779,852 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 10,296,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,017,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 204,659 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 493,015 shares during the same period.