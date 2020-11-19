Friday, November 20, 2020
ObsEva SA [OBSV] moved down -4.61: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

ObsEva SA [NASDAQ: OBSV] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.31 during the day while it closed the day at $2.07. The company report on November 16, 2020 that ObsEva SA Reports Positive Topline Results of the PROLONG Proof-of-Concept Trial of Ebopiprant (OBE022) for Treatment of Preterm Labor.

Over 50% reduction of pre-term delivery within 48hrs of treatment in singleton pregnancy.

Maternal, fetal and neonatal safety comparable to placebo.

ObsEva SA stock has also gained 0.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OBSV stock has declined by -26.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.41% and lost -45.81% year-on date.

The market cap for OBSV stock reached $115.20 million, with 50.09 million shares outstanding and 20.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 498.68K shares, OBSV reached a trading volume of 2461098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ObsEva SA [OBSV]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ObsEva SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for ObsEva SA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on OBSV stock. On November 08, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for OBSV shares from 16 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ObsEva SA is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6399.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

OBSV stock trade performance evaluation

ObsEva SA [OBSV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, OBSV shares dropped by -12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for ObsEva SA [OBSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

ObsEva SA [OBSV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for OBSV is now -96.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ObsEva SA [OBSV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.31. Additionally, OBSV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ObsEva SA [OBSV] managed to generate an average of -$2,171,457 per employee.ObsEva SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ObsEva SA [OBSV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ObsEva SA posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OBSV.

ObsEva SA [OBSV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58 million, or 54.00% of OBSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OBSV stocks are: SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 4,749,623, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.54% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 4,586,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.49 million in OBSV stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $8.98 million in OBSV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ObsEva SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in ObsEva SA [NASDAQ:OBSV] by around 5,542,199 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,589,608 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,777,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,909,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBSV stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,832,020 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,957,576 shares during the same period.

