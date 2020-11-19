Northcoast slashes price target on The Wendy’s Company [WEN] – find out why.

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.55% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.35%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Wendy’s Announces Return of Two Fan-Favorite Promotions to Support National Adoption Month this November.

Wendy’s Gives Back to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption through Frosty Key Tag fundraiser and special in-app drink offer.

In celebration of National Adoption Month, Wendy’s® is launching two signature promotions to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® (DTFA). As a cornerstone cause for the Company, Wendy’s is supporting the Foundation’s mission by launching its annual Frosty® Key Tag fundraising program and partnering with Coca-Cola® and Dr Pepper® on a drink promotion in the Wendy’s mobile app where fans can get something and give something back at the same time.

Over the last 12 months, WEN stock rose by 7.71%. The one-year The Wendy’s Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.2. The average equity rating for WEN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.05 billion, with 223.91 million shares outstanding and 206.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, WEN stock reached a trading volume of 3453887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 49.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

WEN Stock Performance Analysis:

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.40 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.68, while it was recorded at 22.77 for the last single week of trading, and 20.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Wendy’s Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.02 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 719.20. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 704.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] managed to generate an average of $10,296 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

WEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Wendy’s Company posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 11.28%.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,559 million, or 70.60% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 26,630,629, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,064,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $378.83 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $372.79 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly 4.738% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 24,972,239 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 21,907,167 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 113,422,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,302,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,744,183 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 14,228,539 shares during the same period.