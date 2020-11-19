Friday, November 20, 2020
type here...
Companies

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] fell -35.27% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Ticker Update

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) To Open Mini Stores At Target (TGT) To Extend Reach

Admin - 0
Cosmetics stores network Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and retailer Target Corp. (TGT) this week announced a collaboration agreement. Ulta Beauty mini-stores will be open...
Read more
Ticker Update

EBIX Stock Added more Than 35% This Week

Admin - 0
The software service provider Ebix Inc (EBIX) this week announced revenue growth in the third quarter. The news on the day was a catalyst...
Read more
Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Admin - 0
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

Admin - 0
The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Read more

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] slipped around -0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.78 at the close of the session, down -6.32%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Government of Canada Launches Redress System for the Secure Air Travel Act list – the “Canadian Travel Number”.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ – The Government of Canada is committed to keeping Canadians safe while protecting their rights and freedoms.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Today, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, announced the launch of the Canadian Travel Number (CTN).

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock is now -35.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEPT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.89 and lowest of $1.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.58, which means current price is +85.42% above from all time high which was touched on 07/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 898.83K shares, NEPT reached a trading volume of 1527653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEPT shares is $3.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NEPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23.

How has NEPT stock performed recently?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.10. With this latest performance, NEPT shares dropped by -15.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.97 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1052, while it was recorded at 1.8620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2923 for the last 200 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -225.86 and a Gross Margin at -24.39. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -205.77.

Return on Total Capital for NEPT is now -60.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.32. Additionally, NEPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] managed to generate an average of -$368,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Earnings analysis for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEPT.

Insider trade positions for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]

There are presently around $40 million, or 20.52% of NEPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEPT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 19,436,906, which is approximately 5.424% of the company’s market cap and around 12.31% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 527,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in NEPT stocks shares; and EVERCORE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.58 million in NEPT stock with ownership of nearly 225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:NEPT] by around 2,302,729 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 289,158 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,699,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,291,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEPT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 862,564 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 184,687 shares during the same period.

Previous articleRaymond James lifts FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleBaudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] Is Currently -6.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Companies

Ball Corporation [BLL] stock Upgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $107

Edison Baldwin - 0
Ball Corporation loss -0.60% on the last trading session, reaching $96.56 price per share at the time. The company report on November 5,...
Read more
Companies

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Revenue clocked in at $707.50 million, up 44.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Alamos Gold Inc. loss -2.03% or -0.18 points to close at $8.69 with a heavy trading volume of 2128412 shares. The company report...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] reaches 32.56M – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. traded at a high on 11/18/20, posting a 2.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.96....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Joins S&P 500;Morgan Stanley Raises EV giant Price Target

Admin - 0
Wall Street analyst goes bullish on Musk’s EV maker as they see high-margin in firm’s potential software and services segment. Moreover, Tesla’s inclusion in...
Read more
US Equities

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Just Missed Its 52-Week High On Wednesday

Admin - 0
The American technology corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has won a contract of $85 million to supply components for the U.S. lunar program. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

One Way Or Another, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Will Be Benefited From NASA’s Initiatives

Admin - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) is a space technology corporation which designs components for the lunar program, builds satellites for NASA and offers remote sensing...
Read more
US Equities

Dolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

Admin - 0
Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB), which develops audio and video technology broadcasting solutions, published a fourth quarter update last week. The business has been...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

Admin - 0
The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Joins S&P 500;Morgan Stanley Raises EV giant Price Target

Admin - 0
Wall Street analyst goes bullish on Musk’s EV maker as they see high-margin in firm’s potential software and services segment. Moreover, Tesla’s inclusion in...
Read more
US Equities

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Just Missed Its 52-Week High On Wednesday

Admin - 0
The American technology corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has won a contract of $85 million to supply components for the U.S. lunar program. As a...
Read more

Popular Category