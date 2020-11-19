Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] fell -35.27% so far this year. What now?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] slipped around -0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.78 at the close of the session, down -6.32%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Government of Canada Launches Redress System for the Secure Air Travel Act list – the “Canadian Travel Number”.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ – The Government of Canada is committed to keeping Canadians safe while protecting their rights and freedoms.

Today, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, announced the launch of the Canadian Travel Number (CTN).

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock is now -35.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEPT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.89 and lowest of $1.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.58, which means current price is +85.42% above from all time high which was touched on 07/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 898.83K shares, NEPT reached a trading volume of 1527653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEPT shares is $3.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NEPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23.

How has NEPT stock performed recently?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.10. With this latest performance, NEPT shares dropped by -15.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.97 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1052, while it was recorded at 1.8620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2923 for the last 200 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -225.86 and a Gross Margin at -24.39. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -205.77.

Return on Total Capital for NEPT is now -60.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.32. Additionally, NEPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] managed to generate an average of -$368,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Earnings analysis for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEPT.

Insider trade positions for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]

There are presently around $40 million, or 20.52% of NEPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEPT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 19,436,906, which is approximately 5.424% of the company’s market cap and around 12.31% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 527,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in NEPT stocks shares; and EVERCORE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.58 million in NEPT stock with ownership of nearly 225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:NEPT] by around 2,302,729 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 289,158 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,699,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,291,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEPT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 862,564 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 184,687 shares during the same period.