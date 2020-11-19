Thursday, November 19, 2020
Market cap of Xunlei Limited [XNET] reaches 210.74M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Xunlei Limited [NASDAQ: XNET] jumped around 0.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.10 at the close of the session, up 6.90%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Xunlei Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020.

Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XNET), a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:.

Xunlei Limited stock is now -36.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XNET Stock saw the intraday high of $3.35 and lowest of $2.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.94, which means current price is +30.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 383.23K shares, XNET reached a trading volume of 3042806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xunlei Limited [XNET]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xunlei Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for XNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78.

How has XNET stock performed recently?

Xunlei Limited [XNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.77. With this latest performance, XNET shares gained by 6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Xunlei Limited [XNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.06, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.49 for the last 200 days.

Xunlei Limited [XNET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Xunlei Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Xunlei Limited [XNET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xunlei Limited go to 19.00%.

Insider trade positions for Xunlei Limited [XNET]

23 institutional holders increased their position in Xunlei Limited [NASDAQ:XNET] by around 2,524,137 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,871,011 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,660,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,055,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XNET stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,486,354 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 399,494 shares during the same period.

Previous articleDuke Energy Corporation [DUK] Revenue clocked in at $24.19 billion, up 1.87% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleTelefonica S.A. [TEF] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

