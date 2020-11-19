Market cap of Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] reaches 3.07B – now what?

Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAV] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.735 during the day while it closed the day at $13.63. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Command The 5G Network: VIAVI Equips Three Ireland with Network and Service Assurance, Boosting Subscriber Quality of Experience and Network Performance.

Three aims to achieve peak network performance for improved customer experience with VIAVI NITRO Mobile.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that Three Ireland has successfully deployed the VIAVI NITRO Mobile solution to enable visibility into network and service performance. In particular, the Subscriber Summary feature gives real-time insight into the customer experience.

Viavi Solutions Inc. stock has also gained 2.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VIAV stock has inclined by 2.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.47% and lost -9.17% year-on date.

The market cap for VIAV stock reached $3.07 billion, with 228.80 million shares outstanding and 226.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, VIAV reached a trading volume of 3258359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAV shares is $16.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Viavi Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16, while Needham kept a Buy rating on VIAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viavi Solutions Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

VIAV stock trade performance evaluation

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, VIAV shares gained by 7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.61 for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.43, while it was recorded at 13.32 for the last single week of trading, and 12.55 for the last 200 days.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.93 and a Gross Margin at +55.46. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.53.

Return on Total Capital for VIAV is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.75. Additionally, VIAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] managed to generate an average of $7,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Viavi Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viavi Solutions Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viavi Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,966 million, or 96.80% of VIAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,454,291, which is approximately -5.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,962,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $326.49 million in VIAV stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $112.94 million in VIAV stock with ownership of nearly 7.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viavi Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAV] by around 16,375,200 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 18,742,778 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 182,537,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,655,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAV stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,310,740 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,209,187 shares during the same period.