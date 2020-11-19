Market cap of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] reaches 1.91B – now what?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: KLIC] traded at a high on 11/18/20, posting a 6.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.19. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Kulicke & Soffa Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), today announced financial results of its fourth fiscal quarter ended October 3, 2020. The Company reported fourth quarter net revenue of $177.7 million, net income of $15.8 million and non-GAAP net income of $18.0 million.

During its fourth fiscal quarter, K&S repurchased $8.8 million of common stock in open market transactions at an average price of $22.68 per share. The Company also recorded a quarterly dividend equivalent of $0.12 per share during its fourth fiscal quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1890814 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. stands at 3.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.19%.

The market cap for KLIC stock reached $1.91 billion, with 62.31 million shares outstanding and 60.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 401.95K shares, KLIC reached a trading volume of 1890814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLIC shares is $34.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $25, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on KLIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLIC in the course of the last twelve months was 374.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.10.

How has KLIC stock performed recently?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.48. With this latest performance, KLIC shares gained by 15.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.85 for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.48, while it was recorded at 29.11 for the last single week of trading, and 23.69 for the last 200 days.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.23 and a Gross Margin at +45.77. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.16.

Return on Total Capital for KLIC is now 2.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.77. Additionally, KLIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] managed to generate an average of $4,458 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Earnings analysis for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC]

There are presently around $1,662 million, or 92.00% of KLIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,199,242, which is approximately -2.053% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,338,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.31 million in KLIC stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $98.39 million in KLIC stock with ownership of nearly 11.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:KLIC] by around 6,409,335 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 7,468,054 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 39,396,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,273,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLIC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,630,716 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,467,291 shares during the same period.