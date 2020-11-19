Market cap of American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] reaches 41.65B – now what?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.70%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that AEP Names Three New Leaders To Information Technology Organization.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has added three new leaders to its information technology group. The company named Joe Brenner vice president of Application Development & Business Solutions, effective Nov. 2. Sanjay Terakanambi has been named vice president of Technology Infrastructure, Operations & Support and Christopher D. Johnson has been named managing director of Enterprise Innovation & Technology, effective Nov. 9. All three positions report to Therace Risch, senior vice president and chief information & technology officer.

Brenner will be responsible for planning and delivery of customer technologies and will oversee Charge, AEP’s digital innovation hub. Terakanambi will be responsible for infrastructure technologies, technology operations and support. Johnson will work with AEP’s utility operating companies and business units to seek out and assess new technologies that expand or enhance business opportunities for the company.

Over the last 12 months, AEP stock dropped by -7.21%. The one-year American Electric Power Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.25. The average equity rating for AEP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.65 billion, with 496.18 million shares outstanding and 495.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, AEP stock reached a trading volume of 2795992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $95.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Neutral rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.70. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.62 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.82, while it was recorded at 87.92 for the last single week of trading, and 85.26 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.52 and a Gross Margin at +25.47. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.37.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.09. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $110,357 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 5.50%.

There are presently around $31,527 million, or 75.70% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,572,788, which is approximately -0.909% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,933,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 billion in AEP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.56 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 14.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 30,338,090 shares. Additionally, 522 investors decreased positions by around 25,778,869 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 318,619,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,736,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,282,431 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 5,426,235 shares during the same period.