Market Analysts see WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] price surged by 2.96 percent to reach at $0.63. The company report on November 6, 2020 that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Announces Third Quarter Results and Updates 2020 Outlook.

Post-Merger Results Demonstrate Extraordinary Earnings Potential In Company’s Platform.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced third quarter 2020 financial results, provided an update on the recently closed merger and the current market environment, and updated its 2020 outlook.

A sum of 3496988 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.56M shares. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $22.26 and dropped to a low of $21.37 until finishing in the latest session at $21.94.

The one-year WSC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.44. The average equity rating for WSC stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $23.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on WSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WSC Stock Performance Analysis:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53. With this latest performance, WSC shares gained by 28.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.08 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.12, while it was recorded at 21.29 for the last single week of trading, and 15.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WSC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. go to 40.60%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,869 million, or 48.90% of WSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,252,221, which is approximately -2.584% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,170,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.07 million in WSC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $188.93 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly 0.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 38,579,129 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 37,106,775 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 100,671,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,357,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,006,445 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 12,564,403 shares during the same period.