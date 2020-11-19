Market Analysts see VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] gaining to $2.70. Time to buy?

VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE: EGY] price surged by 32.35 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on November 18, 2020 that VAALCO Announces Transformational Acquisition of Additional Working Interest at Etame Marin Block Offshore Gabon Nearly Doubling Reserves and Production.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that it has signed a sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) to acquire Sasol Gabon S.A.’s (“Sasol’s”) 27.8% working interest(1) in the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon. Since VAALCO currently owns and operates a 31.1% working interest(1) in Etame, the transaction will almost double VAALCO’s total production and reserves. In addition, VAALCO is acquiring Sasol’s 40% non-operated participating interest(1) in Block DE-8 offshore Gabon.

Highlights.

A sum of 14731245 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 283.58K shares. VAALCO Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $1.44 and dropped to a low of $1.17 until finishing in the latest session at $1.35.

The average equity rating for EGY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for VAALCO Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2015, representing the official price target for VAALCO Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on EGY stock. On August 13, 2008, analysts increased their price target for EGY shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VAALCO Energy Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

EGY Stock Performance Analysis:

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.57. With this latest performance, EGY shares gained by 39.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.76 for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9977, while it was recorded at 1.0712 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1544 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VAALCO Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.63 and a Gross Margin at +47.03. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.34.

Return on Total Capital for EGY is now 16.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.41. Additionally, EGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] managed to generate an average of -$25,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.VAALCO Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

EGY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAALCO Energy Inc. go to 2.00%.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33 million, or 44.10% of EGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGY stocks are: TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,931,451, which is approximately 19.135% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,684,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.97 million in EGY stocks shares; and FONDREN MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $3.34 million in EGY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE:EGY] by around 1,072,255 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,437,264 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 21,084,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,593,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGY stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 93 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 436,837 shares during the same period.