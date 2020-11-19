Market Analysts see TOTAL SE [TOT] falling to $39. Time to buy?

TOTAL SE [NYSE: TOT] surged by $0.66 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $41.39 during the day while it closed the day at $41.37. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of Rotterdam.

The Cma Cgm Jacques Saadé, the world’s largest containership powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has completed her first LNG bunkering with Total’s (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) LNG bunker vessel, the Gas Agility, on November 13th 2020 at the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The 23,000 TEU1 containership received around 17,300 m3 of LNG, making it the largest LNG bunkering operation to ever take place.

Safe and efficient bunkering operation was performed by the Gas Agility at the Rotterdam World Gateway terminal by means of a ship-to-ship transfer, while the Cma Cgm Jacques Saadé carried out cargo operations simultaneously. The supply of LNG was provided by Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, Total’s dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities. Refueling took approximately 24 hours to complete.

TOTAL SE stock has also gained 5.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TOT stock has inclined by 5.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.37% and lost -25.19% year-on date.

The market cap for TOT stock reached $107.29 billion, with 2.95 billion shares outstanding and 2.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, TOT reached a trading volume of 3167575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TOTAL SE [TOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOT shares is $49.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for TOTAL SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for TOTAL SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOTAL SE is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.11.

TOT stock trade performance evaluation

TOTAL SE [TOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.89. With this latest performance, TOT shares gained by 26.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.26 for TOTAL SE [TOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.67, while it was recorded at 39.28 for the last single week of trading, and 37.49 for the last 200 days.

TOTAL SE [TOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TOTAL SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TOTAL SE [TOT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TOTAL SE posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOTAL SE go to 2.00%.

TOTAL SE [TOT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,889 million, or 5.30% of TOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,233,228, which is approximately 4.841% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 16,163,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $668.66 million in TOT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $652.01 million in TOT stock with ownership of nearly -6.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

196 institutional holders increased their position in TOTAL SE [NYSE:TOT] by around 23,820,421 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 19,878,267 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 98,662,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,361,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOT stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,023,564 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,566,771 shares during the same period.