Market Analysts see dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

dMY Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: DMYT] gained 8.97% on the last trading session, reaching $12.64 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Rush Street Interactive Crowned Casino Operator Of The Year & Customer Service Operator Of The Year At 2020 EGR North America Awards.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI), one of the fastest-growing online casino and regulated online gaming companies in the United States, is celebrating two more big wins, on the heels of being named Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the year last week, winning the Casino Operator of the Year and the Customer Service Operator of the Year at the 2020 EGR North America Awards. The EGR Awards are regarded as the gold standard in the online gaming industry, celebrating North America’s leading operators who have shown outstanding performance in the past year.

The judges selected RSI as Casino Operator of the Year during a year when RSI established itself as one of the top online casino operators in the U.S. on the basis of its high-quality product and operating service. For this award, RSI and its competitors were judged on the originality of their product, the strength of the brand and marketing, and innovations that set their offering apart from competitors. Additional recognition was given to operators demonstrating a strong regulated market business. Key criteria included growth and commercial success; innovations and differentiation; quality of product; customer acquisition and retention strategies.

dMY Technology Group Inc. represents 28.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $360.87 million with the latest information. DMYT stock price has been found in the range of $11.85 to $12.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 605.61K shares, DMYT reached a trading volume of 1582021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMYT shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for dMY Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for dMY Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.26. With this latest performance, DMYT shares dropped by -4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.39% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.63 for dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.23, while it was recorded at 11.52 for the last single week of trading.

dMY Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

50 institutional holders increased their position in dMY Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:DMYT] by around 13,465,120 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 6,845,274 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 5,392,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,917,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMYT stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,954,916 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,967,995 shares during the same period.