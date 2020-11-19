Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] Stock trading around $1.68 per share: What’s Next?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] gained 6.33% on the last trading session, reaching $1.68 price per share at the time. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Kintara Therapeutics Announces First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

“The first quarter of our fiscal year marked the beginning of a new era for the company as we completed the acquisition of Adgero,” commented Saiid Zarrabian, Kintara’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In conjunction with this transformational milestone, we strengthened our balance sheet with a $25 million private placement to enable us to execute a timely advance of our key programs including the clinical stage of the GCAR GBM AGILE registrational study for VAL-083 and the confirmatory cutaneous metastatic breast cancer study for REM-001.”.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. represents 24.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.35 million with the latest information. KTRA stock price has been found in the range of $1.5607 to $1.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 426.59K shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 1165105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13

Trading performance analysis for KTRA stock

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.24. With this latest performance, KTRA shares gained by 10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.18 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4769, while it was recorded at 1.5570 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9504 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -730.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -818.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -818.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -261.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$480,311 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTRA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.20% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 171,894, which is approximately 88.666% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 68,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in KTRA stocks shares; and IPG INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC, currently with $44000.0 in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 183,845 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 66,891 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 112,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,740 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 64,034 shares during the same period.