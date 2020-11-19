Inpixon [INPX] is -78.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.14 during the day while it closed the day at $1.05. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Inpixon Mapping Selected by Leading Pharmaceutical Corporation to Facilitate Tracking of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Assets.

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that Inpixon Mapping has been selected by one of the world’s premier pharmaceutical companies to provide the visualization required for tracking its critical COVID-19 vaccine-related assets. Inpixon Mapping is currently contracted for deployment in multiple facilities utilized by this company, which specializes in the development of medicines and vaccines across a wide range of disciplines, and multiple additional locations are anticipated to be added over the coming weeks and months.

Inpixon Mapping will be used to view the location of tagged assets on a dynamic, multi-layered map in near real-time within this pharmaceutical company’s facilities. The terms of the customer agreement include both one-time professional services revenue, as well as recurring revenue associated with the mapping platform license.

Inpixon stock has also gained 2.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INPX stock has declined by -22.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.23% and lost -78.59% year-on date.

The market cap for INPX stock reached $44.80 million, with 42.26 million shares outstanding and 41.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, INPX reached a trading volume of 13142268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inpixon [INPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

INPX stock trade performance evaluation

Inpixon [INPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.65 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0597, while it was recorded at 1.0260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3924 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -478.65 and a Gross Margin at -7.27. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -539.45.

Return on Total Capital for INPX is now -251.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -580.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -629.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -203.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inpixon [INPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.07. Additionally, INPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inpixon [INPX] managed to generate an average of -$311,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inpixon [INPX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inpixon posted -2340/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1980/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

Inpixon [INPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.20% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 148,206, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 106,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in INPX stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $72000.0 in INPX stock with ownership of nearly 0.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 397,031 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 57,326 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 70,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 524,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 319,505 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 57,326 shares during the same period.