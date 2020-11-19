Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] fell -28.81% so far this year. What now?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE: TV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.71% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.03%. The company report on October 19, 2020 that Televisa included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fourth consecutive year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (“Televisa” or the “Company”) has been included in three FTSE4Good Index Series: FTSE4Good Emerging Markets, FTSE4Good Emerging Latin America and FTSE4Good BIVA.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is a market-leading tool for investors seeking to invest in companies that demonstrate good sustainability practices. The FTSE4Good selection criteria are designed to reflect strong ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) management practices in topics such as climate change, pollution, labor standards, supply chain, and anti-corruption, among others.

Over the last 12 months, TV stock dropped by -25.78%. The one-year Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.58. The average equity rating for TV stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.57 billion, with 564.00 million shares outstanding and 559.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, TV stock reached a trading volume of 3389136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TV shares is $8.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on TV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for TV in the course of the last twelve months was 7.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

TV Stock Performance Analysis:

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.03. With this latest performance, TV shares gained by 18.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.56 for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.91, while it was recorded at 8.17 for the last single week of trading, and 6.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.01 and a Gross Margin at +36.54. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.55.

Return on Total Capital for TV is now 7.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.39. Additionally, TV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] managed to generate an average of $107,715 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. go to 2.20%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,280 million, or 48.70% of TV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TV stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 67,557,620, which is approximately -0.499% of the company’s market cap and around 27.70% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 63,260,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.23 million in TV stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $283.58 million in TV stock with ownership of nearly 13.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE:TV] by around 25,373,477 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 15,949,179 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 231,704,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,027,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TV stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,353,259 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,554,480 shares during the same period.