For Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN], Analyst sees a rise to $28. What next?

Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] price plunged by -0.81 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on October 14, 2020 that URBN Announces Management Changes.

Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, Free People Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, today announced the following changes to the Company’s management structure to better support URBN’s future growth and strategic initiatives.

Meg Hayne has been promoted to Co-President and will remain Chief Creative Officer. Meg will continue to manage the creative functions she currently oversees. In addition, our three large Brands and Sourcing will now report to Meg.

A sum of 2564478 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.20M shares. Urban Outfitters Inc. shares reached a high of $29.46 and dropped to a low of $28.11 until finishing in the latest session at $28.13.

The one-year URBN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.12. The average equity rating for URBN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $24.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Urban Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $30, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on URBN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for URBN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

URBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, URBN shares gained by 24.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.95 for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.58, while it was recorded at 27.40 for the last single week of trading, and 19.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Urban Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

URBN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Urban Outfitters Inc. posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urban Outfitters Inc. go to 9.25%.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,988 million, or 75.50% of URBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,847,027, which is approximately -16.84% of the company’s market cap and around 42.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,181,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $230.15 million in URBN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $153.07 million in URBN stock with ownership of nearly -7.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN] by around 8,848,527 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 11,392,072 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 50,445,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,685,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URBN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,749,079 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,933,853 shares during the same period.