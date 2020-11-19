Friday, November 20, 2020
type here...
Finance

For Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC], Analyst sees a rise to $34. What next?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Admin - 0
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Read more
Ticker Update

EBIX Stock Added more Than 35% This Week

Admin - 0
The software service provider Ebix Inc (EBIX) this week announced revenue growth in the third quarter. The news on the day was a catalyst...
Read more
Ticker Update

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) To Open Mini Stores At Target (TGT) To Extend Reach

Admin - 0
Cosmetics stores network Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and retailer Target Corp. (TGT) this week announced a collaboration agreement. Ulta Beauty mini-stores will be open...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Joins S&P 500;Morgan Stanley Raises EV giant Price Target

Admin - 0
Wall Street analyst goes bullish on Musk’s EV maker as they see high-margin in firm’s potential software and services segment. Moreover, Tesla’s inclusion in...
Read more

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] closed the trading session at $34.08 on 11/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.05, while the highest price level was $36.51. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Third quarter 2020 Financial Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.95 percent and weekly performance of -6.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 84.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, KC reached to a volume of 2921601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $42.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03.

KC stock trade performance evaluation

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.58. With this latest performance, KC shares gained by 10.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.22% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.98 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.77, while it was recorded at 37.11 for the last single week of trading.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.90 and a Gross Margin at +0.06. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.09.

Return on Total Capital for KC is now -27.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.99. Additionally, KC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] managed to generate an average of -$87,351 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,288 million, or 13.50% of KC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KC stocks are: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP with ownership of 6,352,227, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.62% of the total institutional ownership; CARMIGNAC GESTION, holding 5,613,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.3 million in KC stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $113.52 million in KC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 22,919,851 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 4,533,617 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,340,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,793,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,461,682 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,898,606 shares during the same period.

Previous articleChiasma Inc. [CHMA] moved down -3.22: Why It’s Important
Next articleCredit Suisse slashes price target on Fiserv Inc. [FISV] – find out why.

More articles

Finance

Market Analysts see Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gaining to $54. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Dynatrace Inc. price plunged by -1.94 percent to reach at -$0.7. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Dynatrace Announces PurePath 4...
Read more
Finance

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] Stock trading around $260.54 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Snowflake Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Finance

William Blair lifts 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
3D Systems Corporation closed the trading session at $7.09 on 11/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.08,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Joins S&P 500;Morgan Stanley Raises EV giant Price Target

Admin - 0
Wall Street analyst goes bullish on Musk’s EV maker as they see high-margin in firm’s potential software and services segment. Moreover, Tesla’s inclusion in...
Read more
US Equities

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Just Missed Its 52-Week High On Wednesday

Admin - 0
The American technology corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has won a contract of $85 million to supply components for the U.S. lunar program. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

One Way Or Another, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Will Be Benefited From NASA’s Initiatives

Admin - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) is a space technology corporation which designs components for the lunar program, builds satellites for NASA and offers remote sensing...
Read more
US Equities

Dolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

Admin - 0
Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB), which develops audio and video technology broadcasting solutions, published a fourth quarter update last week. The business has been...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

Admin - 0
The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Joins S&P 500;Morgan Stanley Raises EV giant Price Target

Admin - 0
Wall Street analyst goes bullish on Musk’s EV maker as they see high-margin in firm’s potential software and services segment. Moreover, Tesla’s inclusion in...
Read more
US Equities

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Just Missed Its 52-Week High On Wednesday

Admin - 0
The American technology corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has won a contract of $85 million to supply components for the U.S. lunar program. As a...
Read more

Popular Category