For Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC], Analyst sees a rise to $34. What next?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] closed the trading session at $34.08 on 11/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.05, while the highest price level was $36.51. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third quarter 2020 Financial Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.95 percent and weekly performance of -6.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 84.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, KC reached to a volume of 2921601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $42.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.58. With this latest performance, KC shares gained by 10.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.22% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.98 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.77, while it was recorded at 37.11 for the last single week of trading.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.90 and a Gross Margin at +0.06. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.09.

Return on Total Capital for KC is now -27.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.99. Additionally, KC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] managed to generate an average of -$87,351 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,288 million, or 13.50% of KC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KC stocks are: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP with ownership of 6,352,227, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.62% of the total institutional ownership; CARMIGNAC GESTION, holding 5,613,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.3 million in KC stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $113.52 million in KC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 22,919,851 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 4,533,617 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,340,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,793,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,461,682 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,898,606 shares during the same period.