Thursday, November 19, 2020
For Five Point Holdings LLC [FPH], Analyst sees a drop to $12. What next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Five Point Holdings LLC [NYSE: FPH] traded at a high on 11/18/20, posting a 14.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.40. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Five Point Holdings, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights.

Consolidated net income of $36.4 million and an increase in cash of approximately $55 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1227344 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Five Point Holdings LLC stands at 6.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.99%.

The market cap for FPH stock reached $361.04 million, with 145.98 million shares outstanding and 64.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 113.89K shares, FPH reached a trading volume of 1227344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Five Point Holdings LLC [FPH]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Five Point Holdings LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five Point Holdings LLC is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for FPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05.

How has FPH stock performed recently?

Five Point Holdings LLC [FPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.92. With this latest performance, FPH shares gained by 19.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.21 for Five Point Holdings LLC [FPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.60, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.24 for the last 200 days.

Five Point Holdings LLC [FPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five Point Holdings LLC [FPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.32 and a Gross Margin at +28.86. Five Point Holdings LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.71.

Return on Total Capital for FPH is now -2.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five Point Holdings LLC [FPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.16. Additionally, FPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five Point Holdings LLC [FPH] managed to generate an average of $49,674 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Five Point Holdings LLC [FPH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Five Point Holdings LLC posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FPH.

Insider trade positions for Five Point Holdings LLC [FPH]

There are presently around $271 million, or 79.30% of FPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FPH stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 13,795,972, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD AVENUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,282,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.53 million in FPH stocks shares; and LONG POND CAPITAL, LP, currently with $33.95 million in FPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five Point Holdings LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Five Point Holdings LLC [NYSE:FPH] by around 718,106 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,302,045 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 48,154,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,174,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FPH stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 168,405 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 64,549 shares during the same period.

