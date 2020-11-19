For Concho Resources Inc. [CXO], Analyst sees a rise to $56. What next?

Concho Resources Inc. [NYSE: CXO] gained 1.94% on the last trading session, reaching $56.23 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2020 that WeissLaw LLP Reminds CXO, SRAC, and PIC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

Concho Resources Inc. represents 195.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.62 billion with the latest information. CXO stock price has been found in the range of $53.91 to $56.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, CXO reached a trading volume of 3109851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Concho Resources Inc. [CXO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXO shares is $63.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Concho Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Concho Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on CXO stock. On October 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CXO shares from 81 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Concho Resources Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CXO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for CXO stock

Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.18. With this latest performance, CXO shares gained by 18.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.18 for Concho Resources Inc. [CXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.04, while it was recorded at 52.61 for the last single week of trading, and 52.96 for the last 200 days.

Concho Resources Inc. [CXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.84 and a Gross Margin at +26.94. Concho Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.37.

Return on Total Capital for CXO is now 4.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.43. Additionally, CXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] managed to generate an average of -$485,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Concho Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Concho Resources Inc. [CXO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Concho Resources Inc. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CXO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Concho Resources Inc. go to 32.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Concho Resources Inc. [CXO]

There are presently around $10,067 million, or 93.60% of CXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CXO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,777,802, which is approximately 1.458% of the company’s market cap and around 1.08% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 19,010,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in CXO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $812.96 million in CXO stock with ownership of nearly 0.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Concho Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Concho Resources Inc. [NYSE:CXO] by around 17,560,596 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 18,467,769 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 143,006,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,034,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CXO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 935,333 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,703,746 shares during the same period.