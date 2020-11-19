For Anaplan Inc. [PLAN], Analyst sees a rise to $75. What next?

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] jumped around 1.92 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $65.51 at the close of the session, up 3.02%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Anaplan Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released before market open and posted on the Anaplan Investor Center website.

Anaplan Inc. stock is now 25.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLAN Stock saw the intraday high of $65.68 and lowest of $63.135 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.10, which means current price is +151.57% above from all time high which was touched on 10/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, PLAN reached a trading volume of 3491386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAN shares is $67.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Anaplan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Anaplan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $70, while Needham kept a Buy rating on PLAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anaplan Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

How has PLAN stock performed recently?

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.14. With this latest performance, PLAN shares gained by 6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.15 for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.23, while it was recorded at 63.09 for the last single week of trading, and 48.89 for the last 200 days.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.28 and a Gross Margin at +73.92. Anaplan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.88.

Return on Total Capital for PLAN is now -44.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, PLAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] managed to generate an average of -$93,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Anaplan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anaplan Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAN.

Insider trade positions for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

There are presently around $8,941 million, or 97.80% of PLAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAN stocks are: COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,158,094, which is approximately 40.848% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,566,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $757.73 million in PLAN stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $445.53 million in PLAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anaplan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN] by around 31,387,490 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 25,436,564 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 79,665,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,489,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,193,488 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 10,800,207 shares during the same period.