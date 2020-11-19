Fluor Corporation [FLR] fell -22.19% so far this year. What now?

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] gained 4.93% or 0.69 points to close at $14.69 with a heavy trading volume of 2006764 shares. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Fluor Corporation to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) will hold a conference call to review results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Thursday, December 10, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time with Executive Chairman Alan Boeckmann, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Hernandez and Chief Financial Officer Joe Brennan. Financial results are expected to be released prior to market open that day.

The live webcast and a replay will be available with accompanying slides online at investor.fluor.com. The call will also be accessible by telephone at 800-458-4121 (U.S./Canada) or +1-323-794-2093. The conference ID is 3275979.

It opened the trading session at $14.00, the shares rose to $15.04 and dropped to $14.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLR points out that the company has recorded 34.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -415.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, FLR reached to a volume of 2006764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fluor Corporation [FLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLR shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $16, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on FLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.46.

Trading performance analysis for FLR stock

Fluor Corporation [FLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.87. With this latest performance, FLR shares gained by 23.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.93 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.98, while it was recorded at 13.87 for the last single week of trading, and 10.75 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.26 and a Gross Margin at -2.96. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.68.

Return on Total Capital for FLR is now -14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.92. Additionally, FLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] managed to generate an average of -$33,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluor Corporation posted -5.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,569.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to -6.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fluor Corporation [FLR]

There are presently around $1,337 million, or 82.50% of FLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,579,942, which is approximately 30.01% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,762,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.09 million in FLR stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $110.69 million in FLR stock with ownership of nearly 5.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR] by around 15,743,325 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 18,090,024 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 57,177,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,010,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,438,122 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 13,028,160 shares during the same period.