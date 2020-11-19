Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $5

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.25 during the day while it closed the day at $2.20. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Evofem Biosciences to Present at Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced it will present at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

To access the live and archived webcast of this fireside chat, visit the Investors section of the Evofem Biosciences website at www.evofem.com, and select the Events and Presentations tab.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock has also loss -3.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVFM stock has declined by -31.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.45% and lost -64.34% year-on date.

The market cap for EVFM stock reached $178.82 million, with 81.21 million shares outstanding and 79.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, EVFM reached a trading volume of 2513912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 596.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

EVFM stock trade performance evaluation

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, EVFM shares dropped by -16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.22 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.78 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVFM.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $100 million, or 54.40% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 12,670,975, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; LINK FUND SOLUTIONS LTD, holding 9,138,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.11 million in EVFM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.9 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 74.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 7,091,318 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 12,540,966 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 25,955,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,587,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 492,413 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,163,757 shares during the same period.