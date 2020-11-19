Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] Is Currently 9.04 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EVK] traded at a high on 11/18/20, posting a 9.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.93. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Ever-Glory Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Ever-Glory”) (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1187458 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. stands at 11.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 24.13%.

The market cap for EVK stock reached $31.73 million, with 14.81 million shares outstanding and 3.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, EVK reached a trading volume of 1187458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVK in the course of the last twelve months was 1.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has EVK stock performed recently?

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, EVK shares gained by 75.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 196.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.36 for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4511, while it was recorded at 1.8560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2077 for the last 200 days.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of EVK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVK stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 35,218, which is approximately 28.956% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in EVK stocks shares; and COMPAGNIE LOMBARD ODIER SCMA, currently with $4000.0 in EVK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EVK] by around 8,033 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 5,347 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 49,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVK stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 125 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 612 shares during the same period.