Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Stock trading around $3.40 per share: What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] loss -4.49% or -0.16 points to close at $3.40 with a heavy trading volume of 1693687 shares. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Endeavour Silver Expands Terronera Project in Jalisco, Mexico, Acquires Two Adjacent Properties Covering Multiple Mineralized Veins.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) has expanded the footprint of its Terronera Project, located in Jalisco State, Mexico, to 20,128 hectares through the acquisition of two adjacent groups of mineral concessions, La Sanguijuela and Cerro Gordo, covering multiple mineralized vein structures (link to Terronera property map here).

Bradford Cooke, Endeavour Silver CEO commented, “These two acquisitions not only expand our property footprint at Terronera, they add multiple new mineralized vein structures with strong resource potential where we can add value through the drill bit. We look forward to increasing our drill budget next year to advance our sizable resource base in this district scale, high-grade, low sulfidation epithermal vein system.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.50, the shares rose to $3.595 and dropped to $3.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXK points out that the company has recorded 75.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -243.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, EXK reached to a volume of 1693687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for EXK stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.76. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.66 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.50 and a Gross Margin at -25.38. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.75.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now -29.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.24. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

There are presently around $105 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 8,341,841, which is approximately 16.495% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,465,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.78 million in EXK stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $11.17 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 12,538,847 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 4,024,399 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 14,314,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,877,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,554,783 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 471,480 shares during the same period.