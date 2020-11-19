Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] is 0.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] traded at a high on 11/18/20, posting a 0.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $76.89. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Emerson Survey: Retailers Need to Adjust to New Consumer Behaviors Shaped by COVID-19.

82% of respondents said they have changed their habits in purchasing food products.

A survey released by Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business shows that consumers have dramatically altered their shopping habits in response to COVID-19, putting pressure on retailers to adapt to changing consumption patterns. More than 8 out of 10 (81%) of respondents said they’re paying close attention to whether food is kept at safe temperatures all throughout the supply chain during transportation and storage. This strong focus underscores a critical need for retailers, supermarkets and suppliers to design and invest in technology, processes and cold chain infrastructure that help ensure freshness and safety of food to meet consumers’ expectations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2559435 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Emerson Electric Co. stands at 2.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for EMR stock reached $44.99 billion, with 596.90 million shares outstanding and 593.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 2559435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $75.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on EMR stock. On July 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EMR shares from 64 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 32.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has EMR stock performed recently?

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.77 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.05, while it was recorded at 76.26 for the last single week of trading, and 62.54 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emerson Electric Co. posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 2.97%.

Insider trade positions for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

There are presently around $34,572 million, or 75.80% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,723,108, which is approximately -1.342% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,270,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.16 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -1.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

605 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 24,855,002 shares. Additionally, 667 investors decreased positions by around 16,814,182 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 407,960,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,629,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,617,385 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,398,976 shares during the same period.