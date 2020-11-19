Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] Revenue clocked in at $97.75 million, up 44.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EBON] loss -4.12% or -0.31 points to close at $7.22 with a heavy trading volume of 1241004 shares. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Ebang International Holdings Inc. Establishes Subsidiary in Australia in Preparation of Establishing Digital Asset Financial Service Platform.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a leading Bitcoin mining machine producer in the global market in terms of computing power sold in 2019*, today announced that it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia as part of its growth strategy to build a digital asset financial service platform which is in the stages of preparation.

Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, “We are pleased to announce that the Company has established its presence in Australia in furtherance of our strategies to launch comprehensive blockchain-enabled financial business and capture the growth opportunity along the value chain of the blockchain industry. We are currently applying for the Australian financial service license in preparation for our global expansion.”.

If we look at the average trading volume of 808.50K shares, EBON reached to a volume of 1241004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebang International Holdings Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23.

Trading performance analysis for EBON stock

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.07.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.16 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.98, while it was recorded at 7.40 for the last single week of trading.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.43 and a Gross Margin at -28.02. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.88.

Return on Total Capital for EBON is now -69.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.76. Additionally, EBON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] managed to generate an average of -$147,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.45% of EBON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBON stocks are: CSAT INVESTMENT ADVISORY, L.P. with ownership of 151,888, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.69% of the total institutional ownership; SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, holding 55,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in EBON stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in EBON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EBON] by around 334,224 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBON stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 334,224 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.