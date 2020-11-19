DXC Technology Company [DXC] fell -40.73% so far this year. What now?

DXC Technology Company [NYSE: DXC] closed the trading session at $22.28 on 11/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.96, while the highest price level was $23.24. The company report on November 13, 2020 that DXC Technology Names Ken Sharp Chief Financial Officer.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) today announced that Ken Sharp has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer, reporting to DXC president and chief executive officer Mike Salvino, effective Nov. 30, 2020. Sharp was most recently vice president and chief financial officer for Northrop Grumman Corporation’s Defense Systems Sector.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.73 percent and weekly performance of 5.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, DXC reached to a volume of 3112695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DXC Technology Company [DXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $23.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DXC Technology Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2020, representing the official price target for DXC Technology Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on DXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Company is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DXC stock trade performance evaluation

DXC Technology Company [DXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, DXC shares gained by 11.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.95 for DXC Technology Company [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.17, while it was recorded at 21.32 for the last single week of trading, and 18.32 for the last 200 days.

DXC Technology Company [DXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DXC Technology Company [DXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +13.60. DXC Technology Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.43.

Return on Total Capital for DXC is now 5.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DXC Technology Company [DXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.19. Additionally, DXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DXC Technology Company [DXC] managed to generate an average of -$38,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.DXC Technology Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DXC Technology Company [DXC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DXC Technology Company posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Company go to -9.45%.

DXC Technology Company [DXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,743 million, or 88.80% of DXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,388,604, which is approximately -3.769% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,159,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.03 million in DXC stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $236.94 million in DXC stock with ownership of nearly 0.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DXC Technology Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in DXC Technology Company [NYSE:DXC] by around 17,575,467 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 22,349,329 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 172,961,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,885,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXC stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,383,856 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,337,872 shares during the same period.