Thursday, November 19, 2020
Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] Revenue clocked in at $24.19 billion, up 1.87% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] traded at a low on 11/17/20, posting a -2.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $92.92. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Duke Energy joins utilities across the continent to protect customers from scams.

– Utility Scam Awareness Day (Nov. 18) focuses on educating customers against fraud.

– As the pandemic continues, more scam attempts increasingly fail, but knowing what to look for is key.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3173996 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Duke Energy Corporation stands at 1.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.37%.

The market cap for DUK stock reached $67.86 billion, with 735.00 million shares outstanding and 734.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 3173996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $96.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $87 to $85, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55.

How has DUK stock performed recently?

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.01, while it was recorded at 94.89 for the last single week of trading, and 86.52 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.81 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.34. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $130,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duke Energy Corporation posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 2.32%.

Insider trade positions for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

There are presently around $43,500 million, or 64.50% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,454,490, which is approximately -1.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,582,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.79 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.57 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly -3.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 704 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 23,871,878 shares. Additionally, 727 investors decreased positions by around 25,722,197 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 418,548,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 468,142,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,005,161 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 2,111,096 shares during the same period.

