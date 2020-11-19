DCP Midstream LP [DCP] moved down -0.25: Why It’s Important

DCP Midstream LP [NYSE: DCP] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $16.46 during the day while it closed the day at $16.05. The company report on November 14, 2020 that DCP Midstream to Participate in 2020 RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced that Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and chief executive officer and Sean O’Brien, group vice president and chief financial officer will conduct a series of one-on-one and small group meetings with investment community representatives at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference on November 18, 2020. The materials used at this conference will be posted on the Investors section of DCP Midstream’s website at www.dcpmidstream.com on November 17, 2020.

ABOUT DCP MIDSTREAM, LP DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

DCP Midstream LP stock has also gained 11.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DCP stock has inclined by 17.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 68.42% and lost -34.46% year-on date.

The market cap for DCP stock reached $3.23 billion, with 208.30 million shares outstanding and 89.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, DCP reached a trading volume of 3297752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DCP Midstream LP [DCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCP shares is $15.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for DCP Midstream LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for DCP Midstream LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on DCP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DCP Midstream LP is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for DCP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DCP stock trade performance evaluation

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.61. With this latest performance, DCP shares gained by 17.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.92 for DCP Midstream LP [DCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.57, while it was recorded at 15.44 for the last single week of trading, and 11.49 for the last 200 days.

DCP Midstream LP [DCP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DCP Midstream LP [DCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.21 and a Gross Margin at +6.34. DCP Midstream LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.32.

Return on Total Capital for DCP is now 1.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DCP Midstream LP [DCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.39. Additionally, DCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.79.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.DCP Midstream LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DCP Midstream LP [DCP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DCP Midstream LP posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -122.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCP Midstream LP go to 1.97%.

DCP Midstream LP [DCP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $912 million, or 29.90% of DCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCP stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 10,834,597, which is approximately -1.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 10,056,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.4 million in DCP stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $60.81 million in DCP stock with ownership of nearly -31.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DCP Midstream LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in DCP Midstream LP [NYSE:DCP] by around 6,299,460 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 9,552,751 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 40,957,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,809,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 241,700 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 356,837 shares during the same period.