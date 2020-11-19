Friday, November 20, 2020
Daiwa Securities slashes price target on China Mobile Limited [CHL] – find out why.

By Brandon Evans

China Mobile Limited [NYSE: CHL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.59%.

Over the last 12 months, CHL stock dropped by -23.57%. The one-year China Mobile Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.12. The average equity rating for CHL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $132.10 billion, with 4.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, CHL stock reached a trading volume of 2554044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on China Mobile Limited [CHL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHL shares is $48.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for China Mobile Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2019, representing the official price target for China Mobile Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Mobile Limited is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.40.

CHL Stock Performance Analysis:

China Mobile Limited [CHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.59. With this latest performance, CHL shares dropped by -7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.88 for China Mobile Limited [CHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.62, while it was recorded at 31.45 for the last single week of trading, and 35.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Mobile Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Mobile Limited [CHL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.56 and a Gross Margin at +25.63. China Mobile Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.30.

Return on Total Capital for CHL is now 10.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Mobile Limited [CHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.69. Additionally, CHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Mobile Limited [CHL] managed to generate an average of $265,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.China Mobile Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CHL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Mobile Limited go to 4.90%.

China Mobile Limited [CHL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,355 million, or 2.10% of CHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHL stocks are: LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,500,022, which is approximately -2.299% of the company’s market cap and around 74.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 10,179,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.72 million in CHL stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $290.64 million in CHL stock with ownership of nearly -0.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Mobile Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in China Mobile Limited [NYSE:CHL] by around 4,899,681 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 10,907,881 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 62,364,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,171,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,073,786 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,477,886 shares during the same period.

Previous articleFor Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN], Analyst sees a rise to $28. What next?
Next articleNRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Stock trading around $31.34 per share: What’s Next?

