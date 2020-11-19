Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] fell -7.82% so far this year. What now?

Cloudera Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] traded at a low on 11/18/20, posting a -3.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.72. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Cloudera Announces Winners of the Annual Data Impact Awards.

Winners exemplify innovation with outstanding data projects that deliver a substantial impact to their business and broader community.

Cloudera, (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced the winners of its annual Data Impact awards. Since 2013, the Data Impact Awards have recognized organizations whose data projects deliver substantial benefits to technology, science, health, lifestyle, and the community, across a wide variety of industries and geographies. Winners have been selected across eight different categories, including a new award recognizing a customer that has consistently achieved transformation of their business.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2667451 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cloudera Inc. stands at 3.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.62%.

The market cap for CLDR stock reached $3.30 billion, with 300.10 million shares outstanding and 277.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, CLDR reached a trading volume of 2667451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLDR shares is $13.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Cloudera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Cloudera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CLDR stock. On June 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CLDR shares from 16 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudera Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CLDR stock performed recently?

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, CLDR shares gained by 3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 10.25 for the last 200 days.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.78 and a Gross Margin at +62.06. Cloudera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.38.

Return on Total Capital for CLDR is now -21.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.70. Additionally, CLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] managed to generate an average of -$123,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Cloudera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cloudera Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLDR.

Insider trade positions for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]

There are presently around $2,531 million, or 79.60% of CLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLDR stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 52,327,391, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; INTEL CORP, holding 26,065,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.43 million in CLDR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $211.09 million in CLDR stock with ownership of nearly -4.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudera Inc. [NYSE:CLDR] by around 23,877,062 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 19,798,167 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 192,446,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,121,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLDR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,985,990 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 5,330,480 shares during the same period.