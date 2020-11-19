Chiasma Inc. [CHMA] moved down -3.22: Why It’s Important

Chiasma Inc. [NASDAQ: CHMA] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.65 during the day while it closed the day at $3.91. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Chiasma Announces Positive Topline Results from the MPOWERED™ Phase 3 Clinical Trial Comparing MYCAPSSA® (octreotide capsules) to Long Acting Injectables for the Maintenance Treatment of Adults with Acromegaly.

91% of patients on MYCAPSSA maintained IGF-1 response in the 9-month randomized, controlled phase of the non-inferiority trial.

Company intends to submit a marketing application for MYCAPSSA in the EU in mid-2021.

Chiasma Inc. stock has also loss -3.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHMA stock has declined by -21.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.75% and lost -21.17% year-on date.

The market cap for CHMA stock reached $226.55 million, with 61.46 million shares outstanding and 57.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 535.24K shares, CHMA reached a trading volume of 2955641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chiasma Inc. [CHMA]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Chiasma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Chiasma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CHMA stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for CHMA shares from 5.50 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chiasma Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2265.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

CHMA stock trade performance evaluation

Chiasma Inc. [CHMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.46. With this latest performance, CHMA shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.53 for Chiasma Inc. [CHMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.25, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading, and 4.76 for the last 200 days.

Chiasma Inc. [CHMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CHMA is now -61.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chiasma Inc. [CHMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.73. Additionally, CHMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chiasma Inc. [CHMA] managed to generate an average of -$756,667 per employee.Chiasma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chiasma Inc. [CHMA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chiasma Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chiasma Inc. go to 46.30%.

Chiasma Inc. [CHMA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $161 million, or 59.40% of CHMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHMA stocks are: MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,736,296, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.43% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 4,900,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.16 million in CHMA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.33 million in CHMA stock with ownership of nearly 22.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chiasma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Chiasma Inc. [NASDAQ:CHMA] by around 12,903,931 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,951,935 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 26,389,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,245,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHMA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,083,023 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 537,624 shares during the same period.