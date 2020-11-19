Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] Revenue clocked in at $2.50 million, down -60.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: BBI] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.60 during the day while it closed the day at $0.60. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Brickell Biotech Announces Launch Date for Sofpironium Bromide Gel, 5% (ECCLOCK®) in Japan by its Development Partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical.

Kaken plans to launch ECCLOCK® for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in Japan on November 26, 2020- – -ECCLOCK® placed on Japan’s National Health Insurance (NHI) drug reimbursement price list.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that its Japanese development partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Kaken”) plans to launch sofpironium bromide gel, 5% under the brand name ECCLOCK® in Japan for the once daily treatment of primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis on November 26, 2020. In addition, ECCLOCK® has been placed today on Japan’s National Health Insurance (NHI) drug reimbursement price list. The NHI listed drug price for ECCLOCK® in Japan is ¥243.70 per gram, which is ¥4,874.00 (USD $46.47) for a 20 gram bottle or approximately a two-week supply.

Brickell Biotech Inc. stock has also gained 11.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBI stock has declined by -27.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.46% and lost -60.07% year-on date.

The market cap for BBI stock reached $31.42 million, with 28.11 million shares outstanding and 27.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, BBI reached a trading volume of 5635127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for Brickell Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Brickell Biotech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brickell Biotech Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

BBI stock trade performance evaluation

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.32. With this latest performance, BBI shares dropped by -27.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.38 for Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7331, while it was recorded at 0.5450 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1310 for the last 200 days.

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Brickell Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brickell Biotech Inc. posted -1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBI.

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.30% of BBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBI stocks are: PALISADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/NJ with ownership of 950,905, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 721,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in BBI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.38 million in BBI stock with ownership of nearly 79.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:BBI] by around 1,193,886 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,690,903 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 287,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,172,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 779,528 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,689,529 shares during the same period.