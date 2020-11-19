Berenberg slashes price target on bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] – find out why.

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] loss -4.16% on the last trading session, reaching $44.43 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of bluebird bio, Inc. – BLUE.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of bluebird bio, Inc. (“bluebird” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BLUE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether bluebird and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

bluebird bio Inc. represents 66.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.91 billion with the latest information. BLUE stock price has been found in the range of $44.3796 to $46.665.

If compared to the average trading volume of 811.56K shares, BLUE reached a trading volume of 1097820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $77 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for bluebird bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $108 to $56, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on BLUE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.78.

Trading performance analysis for BLUE stock

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -19.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.61 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.33, while it was recorded at 45.72 for the last single week of trading, and 59.42 for the last 200 days.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1817.79 and a Gross Margin at +54.31. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1767.49.

Return on Total Capital for BLUE is now -46.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.86. Additionally, BLUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] managed to generate an average of -$724,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4,702.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, bluebird bio Inc. posted -4.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE.

An analysis of insider ownership at bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]

There are presently around $2,801 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 8,099,325, which is approximately 0.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 7,212,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.44 million in BLUE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $280.85 million in BLUE stock with ownership of nearly 3.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in bluebird bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE] by around 3,953,454 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 5,267,731 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 53,812,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,033,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLUE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 970,020 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,532,392 shares during the same period.