BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] Stock trading around $3.08 per share: What’s Next?

BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ: BLU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 28.87% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.70%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that BELLUS Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

– Following a recent FDA meeting, the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial in refractory chronic cough patients remains on track to initiate in Q4 2020 -.

– The Phase 2 BLUEPRINT trial in chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis remains on track to initiate in Q4 2020 -.

Over the last 12 months, BLU stock dropped by -55.81%.

The market cap for the stock reached $244.24 million, with 60.45 million shares outstanding and 60.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 922.25K shares, BLU stock reached a trading volume of 24877722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for BELLUS Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for BELLUS Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on BLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BELLUS Health Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11781.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

BLU Stock Performance Analysis:

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.70. With this latest performance, BLU shares gained by 28.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.95 for BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 6.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BELLUS Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -99457.14. BELLUS Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98474.29.

Return on Total Capital for BLU is now -41.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.21. Additionally, BLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.BELLUS Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $71 million, or 57.02% of BLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLU stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,137,216, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 4,195,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.92 million in BLU stocks shares; and POLAR CAPITAL LLP, currently with $9.24 million in BLU stock with ownership of nearly 300% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BELLUS Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ:BLU] by around 7,505,863 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 21,248,563 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,572,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,181,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLU stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,950,334 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 17,992,025 shares during the same period.