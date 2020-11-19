ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] fell -63.08% so far this year. What now?

ATIF Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: ATIF] closed the trading session at $0.72 on 11/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.704, while the highest price level was $0.8444. The company report on November 18, 2020 that ATIF Holdings Limited Accelerates Business Expansion, Preparing A $100 Million Investment Fund.

ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company” or “ATIF”), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia and North America, today announced that it is preparing a securities investment fund aiming to invest in secondary market stocks and IPO projects (“Investment Fund”).

The Investment Fund is initiated by a team of professionals from the subsidiary of ATIF in Los Angeles and aiming to raise $100 million in the first phase and around $200-300 million in the second phase by 2021. Recently the first phase of the Investment Fund has entered the final preparatory stage, and will be in compliance with the legal and regulatory requirements applicable.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -63.08 percent and weekly performance of 5.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -48.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, ATIF reached to a volume of 8247211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATIF Holdings Limited is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATIF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

ATIF stock trade performance evaluation

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, ATIF shares dropped by -48.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATIF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.84 for ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0822, while it was recorded at 0.6985 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5864 for the last 200 days.

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.81. ATIF Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.94.

Return on Total Capital for ATIF is now 10.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] managed to generate an average of $13,007 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.ATIF Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of ATIF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATIF stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 96,150, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 77.84% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 56,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in ATIF stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $19000.0 in ATIF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in ATIF Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:ATIF] by around 147,546 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 8,550 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 43,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATIF stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,130 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 8,550 shares during the same period.