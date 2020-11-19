ArcelorMittal [MT] Is Currently -1.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ArcelorMittal [NYSE: MT] slipped around -0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.34 at the close of the session, down -1.68%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Société Générale SA shareholding notification.

ArcelorMittal stock is now -6.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MT Stock saw the intraday high of $16.725 and lowest of $16.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.89, which means current price is +146.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, MT reached a trading volume of 2643344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ArcelorMittal [MT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $20.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MT stock performed recently?

ArcelorMittal [MT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.01. With this latest performance, MT shares gained by 13.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.04 for ArcelorMittal [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.08, while it was recorded at 16.26 for the last single week of trading, and 12.00 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ArcelorMittal’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for ArcelorMittal [MT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ArcelorMittal posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MT.

Insider trade positions for ArcelorMittal [MT]

There are presently around $798 million, or 5.10% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 8,067,822, which is approximately -27.686% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 4,205,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.71 million in MT stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $48.04 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 306.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal [NYSE:MT] by around 12,191,620 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 15,409,655 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 21,251,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,852,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,094,725 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 6,542,945 shares during the same period.