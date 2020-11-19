AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] gain 72.81% so far this year. What now?

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AQB] loss -4.82% or -0.19 points to close at $3.75 with a heavy trading volume of 1117728 shares. The company report on November 4, 2020 that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and Provides a Corporate Update.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, announces the Company’s financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 along with a corporate update.

Key Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $3.92, the shares rose to $3.97 and dropped to $3.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AQB points out that the company has recorded 47.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -146.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 988.10K shares, AQB reached to a volume of 1117728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQB shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1732.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for AQB stock

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, AQB shares dropped by -9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.47 for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 2.94 for the last 200 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 18.30.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQB.

An analysis of insider ownership at AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]

There are presently around $101 million, or 59.80% of AQB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQB stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 18,253,912, which is approximately 28.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,860,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.48 million in AQB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.15 million in AQB stock with ownership of nearly 106.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AQB] by around 8,763,659 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,288,200 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 16,965,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,017,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQB stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 496,720 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 105,110 shares during the same period.