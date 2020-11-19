Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] moved down -4.49: Why It’s Important

Alexco Resource Corp. [AMEX: AXU] traded at a low on 11/18/20, posting a -4.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.34. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Alexco Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Operations Update.

(All amounts in CDN$ unless otherwise indicated).

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) (“Alexco” or the “Company”) today reports financial results for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”) and provides comments on capital development progress at Keno Hill in anticipation of initial silver (“Ag”) concentrate production in Q4 2020. For Q3 2020, Alexco reported an operating loss of $5.4 million (“M”), or $0.04 per share. Aa at September 30, 2020, the Company had $39.8 M in cash and cash equivalents, and net working capital of $38.0 M.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1454197 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alexco Resource Corp. stands at 5.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.24%.

The market cap for AXU stock reached $325.49 million, with 137.06 million shares outstanding and 130.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, AXU reached a trading volume of 1454197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXU shares is $3.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Alexco Resource Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2014, representing the official price target for Alexco Resource Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.75 to $5.25, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Neutral rating on AXU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alexco Resource Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has AXU stock performed recently?

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.00. With this latest performance, AXU shares dropped by -13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.22 for the last 200 days.

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.97 and a Gross Margin at +13.40. Alexco Resource Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.52.

Return on Total Capital for AXU is now -10.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, AXU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] managed to generate an average of -$77,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Alexco Resource Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Earnings analysis for Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alexco Resource Corp. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXU.

Insider trade positions for Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]

There are presently around $78 million, or 34.00% of AXU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 7,288,758, which is approximately 17.423% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS (UK) LTD, holding 6,988,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.35 million in AXU stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $15.93 million in AXU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alexco Resource Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Alexco Resource Corp. [AMEX:AXU] by around 20,269,773 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,535,135 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 9,394,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,199,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXU stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,294,539 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,247,143 shares during the same period.