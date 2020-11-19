Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] is 17.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] loss -5.47% or -0.88 points to close at $15.22 with a heavy trading volume of 1023251 shares. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (“Academy”) (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Academy, Ltd. (the “Issuer”), priced a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.000% senior secured notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on November 6, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain of Academy’s subsidiaries that guarantee the Issuer’s credit facilities. The Notes and the related guarantees will be secured by (i) a first-priority lien on all of the Issuer’s and the guarantors’ personal property securing the Issuer’s term loan facility on a first-priority basis and (ii) a second-priority lien on the Issuer’s and the guarantors’ personal property securing the Issuer’s asset-based revolving credit facility on a first-priority basis.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, ASO reached to a volume of 1023251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $18.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ASO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for ASO stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.65.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.60 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO], while it was recorded at 16.13 for the last single week of trading.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 45.52%.