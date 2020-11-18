why McKesson Corporation [MCK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $195.44

McKesson Corporation [NYSE: MCK] loss -5.46% on the last trading session, reaching $173.64 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2020 that McKesson Reports Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Results.

Second-Quarter Highlights, Year-over-Year:.

Total revenues of $60.8 billion, reflecting 6% growth.

McKesson Corporation represents 162.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.11 billion with the latest information. MCK stock price has been found in the range of $169.82 to $178.745.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, MCK reached a trading volume of 3917499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about McKesson Corporation [MCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCK shares is $195.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for McKesson Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for McKesson Corporation stock. On May 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MCK shares from 151 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McKesson Corporation is set at 6.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MCK stock

McKesson Corporation [MCK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.34. With this latest performance, MCK shares gained by 13.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.31 for McKesson Corporation [MCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.86, while it was recorded at 179.21 for the last single week of trading, and 149.51 for the last 200 days.

McKesson Corporation [MCK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McKesson Corporation [MCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.30 and a Gross Margin at +4.93. McKesson Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.39.

Return on Total Capital for MCK is now 18.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, McKesson Corporation [MCK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.62. Additionally, MCK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McKesson Corporation [MCK] managed to generate an average of $11,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.82.McKesson Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

McKesson Corporation [MCK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McKesson Corporation posted 3.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McKesson Corporation go to 9.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at McKesson Corporation [MCK]

There are presently around $24,230 million, or 91.90% of MCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,496,553, which is approximately 17.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,515,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 billion in MCK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.31 billion in MCK stock with ownership of nearly -0.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McKesson Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in McKesson Corporation [NYSE:MCK] by around 8,513,075 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 13,729,520 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 117,299,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,542,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCK stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,315,382 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,763,662 shares during the same period.