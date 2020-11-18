why Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.31

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $29.12 at the close of the session, down -0.17%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Invitation Homes, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Invitation Homes, Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68786.

Invitation Homes Inc. stock is now -2.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INVH Stock saw the intraday high of $29.59 and lowest of $28.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.70, which means current price is +86.19% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 3612136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $33.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $29 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 78.08.

How has INVH stock performed recently?

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, INVH shares gained by 4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.90 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.45, while it was recorded at 28.82 for the last single week of trading, and 27.15 for the last 200 days.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invitation Homes Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to -1.49%.

Insider trade positions for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

There are presently around $16,873 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,853,056, which is approximately -3.289% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,007,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in INVH stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $885.26 million in INVH stock with ownership of nearly -20.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

208 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 45,932,135 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 32,281,741 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 501,224,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 579,438,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,969,314 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,846,052 shares during the same period.