why Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.39

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] price surged by 0.90 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Participate in Investor Conferences.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced it will host virtual investor meetings at the BofA Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020; and the RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

A copy of the slides used in the meetings will be available on the Enterprise website at www.enterpriseproducts.com under the Investors tab.

A sum of 7401592 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.02M shares. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares reached a high of $19.1884 and dropped to a low of $18.66 until finishing in the latest session at $19.12.

The one-year EPD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.61. The average equity rating for EPD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $24.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

EPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.68 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.93, while it was recorded at 18.57 for the last single week of trading, and 18.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.61 and a Gross Margin at +16.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Total Capital for EPD is now 10.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.41. Additionally, EPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] managed to generate an average of $625,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EPD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to -2.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,030 million, or 34.50% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 70,092,038, which is approximately -8.86% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, holding 56,197,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in EPD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $796.0 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -5.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 24,103,045 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 77,078,297 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 632,610,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 733,791,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,132,887 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 7,678,087 shares during the same period.