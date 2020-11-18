why Altria Group Inc. [MO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.46

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] slipped around -0.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $41.19 at the close of the session, down -0.70%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Altria Announces Conversion of Its Non-Voting Shares in JUUL; Does Not Intend to Exercise Governance Rights Pending FTC Litigation Outcome.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE:MO) announces that it has elected to convert its non-voting shares in JUUL Labs, Inc. to voting shares, pursuant to its December 2018 investment in JUUL. Altria does not currently intend to exercise its additional governance rights obtained upon conversion, including the right to elect directors to JUUL’s board, or to vote its JUUL shares other than as a passive investor, pending the outcome of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) litigation.

As previously disclosed, Altria expects to account for its investment in JUUL under the fair value option. Under this option, Altria’s consolidated statement of earnings will include any cash dividends received from its investment in JUUL as well as any changes in the fair value of the investment, which will be calculated quarterly. Altria intends to treat quarterly changes in the fair value of the investment as a special item and exclude those changes from its adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Altria Group Inc. stock is now -17.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MO Stock saw the intraday high of $41.48 and lowest of $40.8801 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.78, which means current price is +33.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.49M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 5203264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $47.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on MO stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MO shares from 52 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 39.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MO stock performed recently?

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.10 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.41, while it was recorded at 40.45 for the last single week of trading, and 40.25 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.34 and a Gross Margin at +64.22. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.57.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 28.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 450.69. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 434.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] managed to generate an average of -$178,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 68.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altria Group Inc. posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 5.60%.

Insider trade positions for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $47,676 million, or 63.30% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153,065,073, which is approximately 0.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 143,428,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.91 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.35 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly 9.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 713 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 52,051,487 shares. Additionally, 734 investors decreased positions by around 65,169,944 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 1,040,233,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,157,455,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,231,863 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,353,364 shares during the same period.