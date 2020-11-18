Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE: VIV] traded at a high on 11/17/20, posting a 4.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.71. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Telefonica Brasil SA to Host Earnings Call.

Telefonica Brasil SA (SAO: VIVT3) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68589.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1191792 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Telefonica Brasil S.A. stands at 2.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.78%.

The market cap for VIV stock reached $14.72 billion, with 1.69 billion shares outstanding and 446.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, VIV reached a trading volume of 1191792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIV shares is $11.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Telefonica Brasil S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIV in the course of the last twelve months was 15.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has VIV stock performed recently?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, VIV shares gained by 14.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.24 for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.03, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading, and 9.39 for the last 200 days.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.20 and a Gross Margin at +44.76. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.30.

Return on Total Capital for VIV is now 7.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.62. Additionally, VIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] managed to generate an average of $152,502 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telefonica Brasil S.A. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. go to -9.90%.

Insider trade positions for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]

There are presently around $1,163 million, or 13.20% of VIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIV stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 83,123,747, which is approximately 1.972% of the company’s market cap and around 88.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 4,212,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.69 million in VIV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.04 million in VIV stock with ownership of nearly -11.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonica Brasil S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE:VIV] by around 6,840,856 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 10,286,863 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 116,362,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,489,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIV stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,180,888 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,268,044 shares during the same period.