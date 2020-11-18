Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SBH] traded at a high on 11/16/20, posting a 8.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.20. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces EPS Growth and Positive Same Store Sales for the Fourth Quarter.

GAAP Diluted EPS Grows to $0.62; Increasing 6.9% Compared to Prior Year.

Adjusted Diluted EPS Grows to $0.63; Increasing 8.6% Compared to Prior Year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3198254 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stands at 7.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.23%.

The market cap for SBH stock reached $1.20 billion, with 112.27 million shares outstanding and 112.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, SBH reached a trading volume of 3198254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBH shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBH stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12.50 to $15, while DA Davidson kept a Underperform rating on SBH stock. On July 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SBH shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBH in the course of the last twelve months was 7.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SBH stock performed recently?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.80. With this latest performance, SBH shares gained by 17.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.96 for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.73, while it was recorded at 10.56 for the last single week of trading, and 11.20 for the last 200 days.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.78. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.22.

Return on Total Capital for SBH is now 14.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15,183.05. Additionally, SBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14,189.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 43.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. go to -1.50%.

Insider trade positions for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]

There are presently around $1,491 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBH stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 19,812,025, which is approximately 5.908% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,927,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.59 million in SBH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $140.32 million in SBH stock with ownership of nearly -4.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SBH] by around 11,779,017 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 11,585,160 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 109,784,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,148,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBH stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,081,071 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,288,745 shares during the same period.