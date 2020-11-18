Wall Street Analyst Upgrade American Express Company [AXP]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] loss -1.85% or -2.19 points to close at $116.48 with a heavy trading volume of 3450301 shares. The company report on November 17, 2020 that American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri will participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. (ET). Mr. Squeri will participate in a virtual question-and-answer session relating to the Company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available after the event at the same website address.

It opened the trading session at $116.97, the shares rose to $117.79 and dropped to $114.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AXP points out that the company has recorded 28.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -73.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 3450301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $109.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 4.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 37.55.

Trading performance analysis for AXP stock

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 13.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.52 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.68, while it was recorded at 114.47 for the last single week of trading, and 99.24 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.14 and a Gross Margin at +67.23. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.27.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 9.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 278.61. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $104,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

American Express Company [AXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Express Company posted 2.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 9.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Express Company [AXP]

There are presently around $79,934 million, or 86.20% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,568,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.54 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.4 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 1.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 598 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 28,539,819 shares. Additionally, 763 investors decreased positions by around 29,183,374 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 628,523,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 686,246,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,265,093 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 2,337,236 shares during the same period.